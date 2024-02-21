Black Princesses, Black Satellites to campaign in Cape Coast, Accra

The U-20 female national team, the Black Princesses, will honour their games of the Africa Games event at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

As hosts of the Women’s foot­ball event, the Black Princesses, who are current holders of the WAFU U-20 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, will face Ethiopia, Tanzania and Uganda in Group A.

Ghana will open her tourna­ment against Ethiopia on Sat­urday, March 9 at the venue.

The team will later take on Tanzania on Tuesday, March 12 before wrapping up the group stage with the game against Uganda on Fri­day, March 15.

Coach Yussif Basigi’s side are back from France where they camped in Claire­fon­taine for seven days as part of an exchange pro­gramme between the France Football Federation (FFF) and the France Embassy in Accra.

Ghana recently qualified for their seventh consecutive FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after beating Senegal for the slot.

In the men’s category, the Black Satellites would campaign in Group A alongside Congo, The Gambia and Benin at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Coach Desmond Ofei’s team will open their campaign against Congo on Saturday, March 9 before facing The Gambia on Tuesday, March 12 and Benin on Saturday, March 16.

The continental multi-sport event held every four-years, would be held at the Games Village in Bortey­man, the Accra Sports stadi­um, the Univer­sity of Ghana stadi­um and the Cape Coast Sports Sta­dium. — GFA.org