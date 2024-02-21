Black Princesses, Black Satellites to campaign in Cape Coast, Accra
The U-20 female national team, the Black Princesses, will honour their games of the Africa Games event at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.
As hosts of the Women’s football event, the Black Princesses, who are current holders of the WAFU U-20 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, will face Ethiopia, Tanzania and Uganda in Group A.
Ghana will open her tournament against Ethiopia on Saturday, March 9 at the venue.
The team will later take on Tanzania on Tuesday, March 12 before wrapping up the group stage with the game against Uganda on Friday, March 15.
Coach Yussif Basigi’s side are back from France where they camped in Clairefontaine for seven days as part of an exchange programme between the France Football Federation (FFF) and the France Embassy in Accra.
Ghana recently qualified for their seventh consecutive FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after beating Senegal for the slot.
In the men’s category, the Black Satellites would campaign in Group A alongside Congo, The Gambia and Benin at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Coach Desmond Ofei’s team will open their campaign against Congo on Saturday, March 9 before facing The Gambia on Tuesday, March 12 and Benin on Saturday, March 16.
The continental multi-sport event held every four-years, would be held at the Games Village in Borteyman, the Accra Sports stadium, the University of Ghana stadium and the Cape Coast Sports Stadium. — GFA.org