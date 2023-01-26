Black Galaxies move to Oran …for CHAN 2023 quarter final clash against Niger

The Black Galaxies delega­tion is set to arrive in Oran today to face Niger in the quarterfinal of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria.

Ghana finished second in Group C and are scheduled to take on Niger on Saturday at 8:00pm.

The delegation left their base in Constantine yesterday, according to an FA statement to continue with preparations for the quarter final clash.

The Galaxies finished with six points – three points behind leaders of Madagascar who bagged nine points after their 3-0 demolition of Sudan on Monday.

All three teams were awarded three points following a decision by the CAF Organising Committee due to Morocco’s withdrawal from the tournament.

Winner of the quarterfinal clash between Ghana and Niger will face the winner of game between Mad­agascar and Mozambique which will also be played on Saturday.