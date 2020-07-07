Betway 12th Man training for ex-footballers ends

The maiden edition of Betway 12th Man, Ghana’s first ever initiative that seeks to empower former footballers with entrepreneurial skills, has ended in Accra on Saturday.

Ten participants after going through five months of training in areas including, sports management, entrepreneurship, club administration, education, information technology, broadcasting and crisis communication management received certificates for the workshops.

Football legends who participated in the event include, Yaw Amankwah Mireku, Adwoa Bayor, Abass Hamdiya, Ali Jarrah and Awudu Issaka.

The rest were Dan Quaye, Isaac Amoako, Lydia Ankrah, Patrick Villars and Peter Ofori Quaye.

The programme was an initiative of the sports betting outfit, Betway, in collaboration with former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah.

Resource persons for the event include President of Sports Writers Association Ghana (SWAG), Kwabena Yeboah, Ghana Institute of Management Professional’s Senior Consultant, Patrick Andoh, as well as iSpace Foundation’s CEO and co-founder, Josiah Eyison.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Betway Country Manager, Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, said the maiden edition exceeded all expectations adding that the outfit was delighted to impact in the lives of former football footballers.

“The initiative was set up to expose the legends to a variety of skills and qualifications to help increase their chances of employment. We are happy to see our legends use the knowledge from the Betway 12th Man workshops to contribute to change in their local communities. We will sustain this initiative as we believe more lives in our communities will be touched as we empower our former football heroes,”he stated.

One of the participants – Awudu Issaka, who currently runs a football club in Ghana, praised Betway for the initiative as the training he received in sports marketing, club management and administration would go a long way to help his career.

“This programme has been fantastic and impactful for us all. We feel privileged to have been the first selected legends for the programme and appreciate the recognition Betway has given us for our past achievements,” he stated.

Betway Brand Ambassador, Stephen Appiah, who played a key role in the selection process and mentoring of the legends, reiterated that the programme was a great success.

He urged the legends to implement what they have learnt to develop themselves and local football.

