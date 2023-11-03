B/A RFA elects Chairman, ExCo members

Sports

November 3, 2023
1 minute read
Dr. Charles Osei Antoh
Dr. Charles Osei Antoh

Dr Charles OseiAntoh has been elected as Chairman of the Bron­gAhafo Regional Football Asso­ciation (BARFA) in the elections held on Tuesday in Sunyani.

Dr Charles OseiAntoh secured the top position after beating Meshack Asante Ameyaw and Dickson Kyere-Duah.

Madam Edwinancy Glover was also elected as the Wom­en’s Football Representative on the Regional Executive Council (ExCo).

Fortune Adotey, Justice Okyereh, and Emmanuel Ow­usu-Opoku were also elected out of the five candidates that contested for the three Executive Council slots for the Division Two League clubs.

Also, Mohammed Soale and Amponsah Agyemang were elected as representatives of the

 Juvenile Football Clubs, while Nsor Stephen was also elected for the Referee Executive Coun­cil position.

The Coaches representa­tive on the Executive Council remains vacant as there were no applicants

