B/A RFA elects Chairman, ExCo members
Dr Charles OseiAntoh has been elected as Chairman of the BrongAhafo Regional Football Association (BARFA) in the elections held on Tuesday in Sunyani.
Dr Charles OseiAntoh secured the top position after beating Meshack Asante Ameyaw and Dickson Kyere-Duah.
Madam Edwinancy Glover was also elected as the Women’s Football Representative on the Regional Executive Council (ExCo).
Fortune Adotey, Justice Okyereh, and Emmanuel Owusu-Opoku were also elected out of the five candidates that contested for the three Executive Council slots for the Division Two League clubs.
Also, Mohammed Soale and Amponsah Agyemang were elected as representatives of the
Juvenile Football Clubs, while Nsor Stephen was also elected for the Referee Executive Council position.
The Coaches representative on the Executive Council remains vacant as there were no applicants