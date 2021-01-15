Awako, Danso win GPL top gong

Accra Great Olympics midfielder, Gladson Awako and Bechem United coach, Kweku Danso emerged winners of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) Player and Coach of the month gong sponsored by NASCO Electronics.

The duo was voted winners of the two awards for the maiden edition of the current season for the month of December.

Awako beat off competition from Techiman Eleven Wonders’ Salifu Ibrahim, Augustine Boakye from WAFA and Benjamin Tweneboah from Elmina Sharks.

His outstanding form in the six matches under review (November –December) saw him score four goals with three assists.

He also won the NASCO Man of the Match award four times within the period.

For his award, Awako will receive NASCO Television and a personalized trophy from the award sponsors, Electroland Ghana Limited (NASCO).

Coach Danso who was announced GPL NASCO Coach of the Month for December led the Hunters to four wins, two draws with no defeat in the month of December as well as the two matches played in November.

He managed his side to three home wins and one away victory after the first six matches of the season (November –December).

He beat competition from Great Olympics’ Annor Walker and WAFA’s Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Coach Danso will receive a NASCO Television set, a men’s grooming set and a personalized trophy.