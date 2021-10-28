Attram De Vissercrowned JAM Cup champs

Attram De Visser Soccer Academy defeated Na God FC 4-2 to be crowned champions of the second edition of the Jordan Anagblah Memorial (JAM) Cup played at the McDan La Town Park on Tuesday.

Two goals from Bernardinho Tetteh and one each from AbassTawiah and David Amuzu were enough to help the 2021 MTN FA Cup quarter-finalist to see off their opponents.

Right from the start,Attram De Visser looked the side to carry the day as they mounted incessant pressure for Tetteh to slot home the opener.

Tawiah added the second goal midway through the game but Emmanuel Tackie reduced the deficit to end the half 2-1.

Two minutes after the break, former Great Olympics player David Amuzu hit a powerful drive from outside the box to record the third goal.

OwusuBrefopulled a goal back only for Tetteh to restore the two goal advantage with Attram De Visser fourth goal.

The winners took home a trophy, unspecified cash amount and products from the sponsors while the runner-up received cash prize and products from the sponsors.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY