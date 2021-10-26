Attram De Visser faces Na God FC in JAM Cup final

Attram De Visser and Na God FC have booked a final berth in the second edition of the Jordan Anagblah Memorial (JAM) Cup set for the McDan La Town Park at 4pm today.

The quarter-finalist in this year’s MTN FA Cup competition Attra De Visser defeated Immigration Service 2-0 to make it through, while Na God FC also accounted for Paga United via the same score-line.

Attram De Visser got to the finals after coming out of the blocks in Group 5 B as the second best team before accounting for Liberty Babies 2-0, Kengid FC 2-0, Walkerlets 2-0, Pinnacle Ciroma 1-0, and also brushing aside Paga United in the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, Na God FC also came out of the group stages as the second best in Group 1 A before defeating Madina Miracle 3-1, Cedar Stars 3-2 on penalties, John Painstil Football Academy 2-1 and Sharp Arrows 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

Put together by Mr Eugene Jacquaye, a member of the Juvenile Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the tournament is to honour the memory of the late football administrator and Vice President of the GFA, who died nine years ago at the age of 55 years.

Speaking to Times Sports on the tournament, Mr Jacquaye said Mr Anagblah who was the chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association before his demise, was one selfless administrator who lived his life for football, especially at the juvenile level.

“His enormous contribution to the growth and development of football in the Greater Accra Region and for that matter Ghana as a whole, cannot go without celebrating, hence we’re putting together this tournament to honour him annually and highlight the good works he did for the sport.

“Mr Anagblah’s excellent work as the chairman of the Management Committee of the 2009 Black Satellites team saw Ghana winning the Under-20 World Cup that year, the only African country to do so till date,” he added.

He disclosed that the finals would be graced by some top brass of Ghana football as well as family members of the late soccer administrator.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY