Atsu was a humanitarian, charity ambassador – GOC

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), says it was deeply sad­dened by the passing of Ghana international footballer, Christian Atsu.

A statement signed by the GOC President, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, expressed the GOC’s condolences to the immediate and extended families of Atsu and the entire country.

“A son, and a brother to his family, Christian Atsu was also a devoted hus­band to his wife and a loving father to his children. Our deepest condolences to all those he has sadly left behind,” it stated.

“Beyond football and sports, the nation has lost a son who was a true patriot over and above his calling as a profes­sional sportsman,” it added.

The GOC, it said, would support the foundation of the late fallen hero and protect his legacy as a humanitarian and charity ambassador.

“It is the fervent hope of the Olympic movement in Ghana, that a state funeral would be accord­ed,d Christian Atsu as a national hero,” it stressed.

“Also comforting is the knowledge that the many lives Christian touched will always remember his beautiful deeds on and off the pitch,” it added.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE