Ampem Darkoa Ladies stun AS FAR Rabat …in CAF Women Champions League

Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa Ladies staged an impressive come­back to secure a 2-1 victory against Moroccan power­house, AS FAR Rabat.

It was a thrilling contest that marked the beginning of the CAF Women’s Champi­ons’ League Group.

Playing their first match in the tournament held in Cote d’Ivoire, Ampem Darkoa showed resilience as they ral­lied from a goal down to take the lead and ultimately won the match.

AS FAR Rabat, who are the reigning champions of the CAF Champions League, started strong with Najat Badri finding the net in the 14th minute, giving the Moroccan side an early advantage.

However, the tenacity of the Ampem Darkoa Ladies shone through in the second half.

Comfort Yeboah drew the match level in the 57th minute, followed by a decisive own goal from Nohualia Ben­zina just four minutes later, tilting the match in favour of the Ghanaian debutants.

This initial setback for AS FAR Rabat puts their title de­fence in a precarious position, while Ampem Darkoa Ladies have carved out a name for themselves as formidable op­ponents in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Head Coach of the team, Joe Nana Adarkwa, has praised the efforts of his team following their win over AS FAR.

The Malta Guinness Ghana Women’s Premier League champions came from a first-half deficit to secure a 2-1 win in San Pedro to kick off their maiden campaign in the competition with a well-de­served victory.

“Everyone knew AS FAR are a very good side so I warned the girls to be cau­tious in the first half. But after reading the game and seeing that we could match them, we opened up and played well in the second half,” he told the media.

“The determination and the hard work of the girls was the reason we got the positive result.”

Ampem Darkoa will be back in action tomorrow, when they face Malian side, AS Mande, in their second group game.

The Nana Mma are cur­rently top of Group B after the victory while the other game between Hurricanes FC and AS Mande ended in a 1-1 stalemate.