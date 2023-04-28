All set for Aboakyer Festival Cycling Race

All is set for the maiden ’Aboakyer Festival Cycling Race’ at Winneba in the Central region, tomorrow with over 70 cyclists expected to partici­pate.

The event which forms part of ac­tivities to celebrate this year’s Aboakyer festival of the people of Winneba would be held under the auspices of the Efutu Traditional Council, the National Sports College (NSC), Winneba and the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF).

The 90km event would have both road and criteria races.

The Omanhene of the Efutu Tradition­al Council, Neenyi Ghartey VII, would be supported by other dignitaries to host the grand event which would subsequently become a part of the festival as part of efforts to promote cycling in the region.

“We are pleased to have cycling as part of the festival since we intend to use sports to promote development in the region,” he stated ahead of the event.

He added that they would also take the opportunity to get the youth interest­ed in cycling and be groomed to become a force to reckon with on the global stage.

The General Secretary of the GCF, Mr Mohammed Shaaban, has however, said they were ready for the event and has asked cyclists to be professional and set a good standard for the event.

He added that there would be attractive prizes including cash, jerseys and souve­nirs at stake.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE