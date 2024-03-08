AG 2023 football: Officials announced for Ghana opening match
Loufti Bekouassa from Algeria has been appointed as referee for the African Games (Men) football game between Ghana and Congo today at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The 37- year old, who has a top level refereeing experience, will be assisted by Brudundi’s Rénovat Bizumuremyi (Assistant II), Youssef Jami (Assistant II) from Tunisia and Saddam Houssein Mansour from Djibouti (Fourth Official).
Ali Mohamed Ahmed from Somalia will be the Match Commissioner, a statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) disclosed.
Other officials include Nasiru Sarkintudu Jibril, General Coordinator from Nigeria, Juliet Bawuah – Media Officer from Ghana, Nick Owusu – Security Officer from Ghana, and Elmootez Belleh Dachraoui – Assistant General Coordinator from Tunisia.