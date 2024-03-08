AG 2023 football: Officials announced for Ghana opening match

Loufti Bekouassa from Algeria has been appointed as referee for the African Games (Men) football game be­tween Ghana and Congo today at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The 37- year old, who has a top level refereeing experience, will be assisted by Brudundi’s Réno­vat Bizumuremyi (Assistant II), Youssef Jami (Assistant II) from Tunisia and Saddam Houssein Mansour from Djibouti (Fourth Official).

Ali Mohamed Ahmed from Somalia will be the Match Commissioner, a statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) disclosed.

Other officials include Na­siru Sarkintudu Jibril, General Coordinator from Nigeria, Juliet Bawuah – Media Officer from Ghana, Nick Owusu – Security Officer from Ghana, and Elmoo­tez Belleh Dachraoui – Assis­tant General Coordinator from Tunisia.