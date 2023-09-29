AFCON trophy arrives in Ghana Nov 26 for 3-day tour

The Confedera­tion of African Football has con­firmed that the Africa Cup of Nations trophy will tour selected countries on the continent as part of the build up to the 34th edition of the tournament in Cote D’Ivoire.

The trophy tour across the African continent is organised by the Title Sponsor ‘TotalEn­ergies’, as part of the pre-tour­nament activities to whip up interest among participating countries before the tournament commences on January next January.

Ghana’s capital, Accra, will have the privilege to host the gold-plated cup, which was designed and made in Italy, for a three days period beginning November 26 to 29.

Scheduled to start from Senegal on September 24 to 27, the tour will move to Equatorial Guinea, DR. Congo, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Guinea, South Africa, Nigeria, Angola, Zambia, Morocco, Tanzania, Cameroon, and Mozambique before it finally lands in Abidjan in December ahead of the forthcoming tour­

nament.

The draw for the tourna­ment will be held in Abidjan on October 12, this year where 24 countries will be drawn into six groups of four.

The 34th edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 is scheduled to start from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Ghana is among the qualified countries for the tournament with the Black Stars hoping to end their over four decade wait for the title. —GFA