AFCON 2023: All set for intriguing quarter-final matches

The quarter-finals stage of the TotalEnergies CAF Af­rica Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 is set to serve some interesting fixtures across the three host cities.

The round of 16 provided some exciting games coupled with shocks as some of the favourites ended up exiting the competition, including defending champions, Senegal, and 2022 World Cup semifinalist, Morocco.

Here are the games to pay attention to in the quarter-finals and how things are expected to turn out.

Nigeria v Angola

The Super Eagles will face Angola in the opening quar­ter-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Côte d’lvoire 2023 today at the famous Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny.

Angola will be hoping to con­tinue their fairytale against one of the tournament’s favourite, Nigeria.

Nigeria’s resolute defensive unit in William Troost – Ekong, Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi will be put to test by Angola’s forward’s, Ja­cinto Dala, Gilberto and Mabululu in this fixture.

The Angolans remain one of the ‘shocks’ in the competition af­ter negotiating through a difficult group to reach the last 16 stage before gaining qualification in the quarter final.

Many pundits have predicted the end of the road for the Palan­cas Negras owing to the sudden revival in the Nigerian camp but the Angolans have shown enough enthusiasm and are more than motivated to put in another effort for the first upset in this stage of the competition.

D.R Congo v Guinea

D.R Congo who are yet to win a game in the competition will have Guinea to deal with in the quarter-finals.

Mohamed Bayo has twice been the saviour for Guinea in the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Côte d’lvoire 2023. He scored against Cameroon to help them secure a point and was on target against Equatorial Guinea in the round of 16.

With the 2009 CHAN success in Cotê d’Ivoire in sight, D.R Con­go will give it their all against an equally motivated Guinean side.

The game is scheduled for today at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan.

Mali v Cotê d’Ivoire

The host put up a solid per­formance to eliminate defending champions, Senegal, on penalties in the round of 16.

This followed a disappointing end to their group stage campaign where they lost to both Ni­geria and Equatorial Guinea and went ahead to concede five goals.

Cotê d’Ivoire have failed to score from open play in their last three games and will be hoping to make amends with the return of Sébas­tien Haller upfront.

The return of the experienced Jean Seri also gave the team an impetus in midfield and contributed to the brilliant perfor­mance they put up against Senegal.

Mali despite a shaky perfor­mance in the group stage put up an improved performance against Burkina Faso in the round of 16.

They are supposed to ride on that in tomorrow’s game slated for the Stade de la Paix in Bouake.

Cape Verde v South Africa

Unbeaten Cape Verde will play South Africa who eliminated 2022 World Cup semi-finalist, Morocco, in the round of 16.

The Blue Sharks have had a smooth run throughout the competition unlike South Africa who have been inconsistent with results.

Hugo Broos will count on Evidence Makgopa, Percy Tau and Themba Zwane to deliver against Cape Verde.

Though a tough one but Cape Verde have seen it all against ex­perienced countries and have had their way through.

Game is tomorrow at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro. — Cafonline.com