Aduana unhappy with selection of Africa club representatives

Supporters Union of Aduana Stars has expressed their displeasure at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over the selection of clubs to represent Ghana in next season’s Africa Club Competitions.

Following the decision to cancel the 2019/20 football season, the Executive Council of the GFA, selected Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup, respectively.

But a statement released by the supporters’ body of the “Ogyaa Boys” expressed dissatisfaction over the decision of the GFA.

“We the supporters of Aduana Stars are not happy about the decision taken by the Executive Council of the GFA to choose Kotoko and Ashantigold to represent Ghana,” the statement said.

The statement argued that the Normalization Committee competition used as the criterion for the selection is flawed because it was not an official competition, but a special competition organised considering the turbulence in Ghana’s football following the expose’ by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

“So our view is, if the league is canceled, the last recognised league played in Ghana was 2016/17 season of which Aduana Stars won and still remain the defending champion, hence have the right to represent Ghana in Africa club competitions.” – GNA