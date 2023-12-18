Aduana FC pip Bechem United 1-0 to return to the top of the Premier League table.

The two-time champions who went into the game looking for their seventh home win, shot into the lead through Bright Adjei in the 17th minute.

Aduana FC had a setback against Accra Lions on Match day 12 as they lost 1-0 to Ibrahim Tanko’s side.

The Dormaa lads dictated the best moments in the game to un­lock the defence of the Hunters.

Bright Adjei started the build up from midfield and found ZakariaMumuni on the right side before firing home from Mumu­ni’s feeble cross.

Bechem United’s front three of Emmanuel Avonyor, Augus­tine Okrah and CephasMantey forced for the equaliser in the second half but the defence of Aduana FC nullified their threat and hanged on to end Bechem United’s 10-match unbeaten run.

The win takes Aduana FC to the top of the table with 27 points – one point richer than second placed FC Samartex who travel to Bibiani Gold Stars yesterday.