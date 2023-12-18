Aduana FC pip Bechem United
Aduana FC pip Bechem United 1-0 to return to the top of the Premier League table.
The two-time champions who went into the game looking for their seventh home win, shot into the lead through Bright Adjei in the 17th minute.
Aduana FC had a setback against Accra Lions on Match day 12 as they lost 1-0 to Ibrahim Tanko’s side.
The Dormaa lads dictated the best moments in the game to unlock the defence of the Hunters.
Bright Adjei started the build up from midfield and found ZakariaMumuni on the right side before firing home from Mumuni’s feeble cross.
Bechem United’s front three of Emmanuel Avonyor, Augustine Okrah and CephasMantey forced for the equaliser in the second half but the defence of Aduana FC nullified their threat and hanged on to end Bechem United’s 10-match unbeaten run.
The win takes Aduana FC to the top of the table with 27 points – one point richer than second placed FC Samartex who travel to Bibiani Gold Stars yesterday.