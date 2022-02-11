Adu Amofah earns license grass-roots Coach in US

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Mark Adu Amofah has acquired a grassroots coaching license from the United States Soccer Federation in 2021.

He graduated from the Sports Management World Wide, a FIFA accredited firm as a Licensed Football Intermediary in January.

In an interview with the Times Sports, Adu Amofah, who currently serves in the US Army disclosed how tough and challenging the journey has been, combining work and school.

“I’m glad with the first step I took in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. I successfully passed out as a grassroots coach. With the license, I handled children between the ages of 6-11 in the State Youth Championship in 2021,” he said.

He told the Times Sports he has no plans to venture into full time or professional coaching because of his commitment to military duties and education.

“I’m presently studying at the University of Maryland, Global Campus. However, there are other plans regarding a few philanthropic projects in the pipeline. I want to remain quiet on that for now,” he said.

Adu-Amofah doubles as the Founder and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AA Sports International, a registered charity organisation in the USA.

He burst onto the scene in 2001 when he featured for Liberty Professionals for three years and joined team based Real Sportive in 2004-2005.

His name became a household one during his campaign with Asante Kotoko in the 2006-07 season where he scored 21 goals in 29 games.

The 35-year old Ghanaian international also had stints in South Africa, Denmark, Thailand, Israel and Bahrain before bidding good bye to his football career in 2014.

