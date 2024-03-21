Accra Lions pip Olympics

Accra Lions continued their impressive form in the Ghana Premier League with a 1-0 win over Accra Great Olympics at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

Dominic Amponsah scored the only goal of the game in the ninth minute to extend his side’s unbeaten run in the second round of the campaign.

Amponsah delivered an intelligent strike to beat the Great Olympics goalkeeper after he was put through by Yahaya Mohammed following an explosive start to the game as Accra Lions controlled affairs and went into the break with the slender lead.

After the interval, Lions intensified the pressure in search of the second goal but were ultimately denied by Great Olympics shot stopper, Andrews Owusu.

The Dade Boys committed men forward looking for the leveler in the closing stages but the host held on to win the contest.

Accra Lions, who have a game in hand, are ninth on the League table with 30 points as Great Olympics drops to the 12th position with 28 points after 22 rounds of games.