Accra Lions pip GoldStars

Accra Lions recorded a 1-0 victory over Bibiani GoldStars in their match week 22 game of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) played at the Accra Sports Stadium, yesterday.

Daniel Kwame Awuni scored the only goal of the match in the 61st minute to break the deadlock having tried several times without success.

Dubbed a game of Premiership strugglers, the host capitalized on their home advantage and dictated the pace of the game, making several inroads into the area of the guests.

Gold Stars also probed for a goal but both failed to find the back of the net to end the first half barren.

The two sides lifted their game but it was the Lions that broke the visitors’ rear when Awuni picked up a decent pass to slot home for what ended as the only goal of the game.

