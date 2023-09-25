Accra 2023 AG LOC courts corporate sector

The Executive Chairman of the Accra 2023 African Games (AG) Local Organising Com­mittee (LOC), Dr Kweku Ofosu Asare, says resourc­es spent on infrastructure and other logistics for the upcoming games have come from govern­ment coffers.

That, he stated, explains gov­ernment’s commitment to stage a successful and historic 13th edition of the African Games slated for March 8-23, 2023 in Accra.

However, he said that raises a lot of doubts about the response or commitment from the corporate sector which is considered huge partners in the Ghana sports devel­opment agenda.

Speaking to the Times Sports last week during a working visit, Dr Ofosu Asare, who was accompa­nied by media officers of the LOC, Daniel KwekuYeboah and Ahmed Osman, said the deafening silence of the corporate sector in terms of support was quite surprising to the LOC.

“Government has done well as far as the organisation of the Games are concerned. The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has played several roles in us getting to this stage of preparation.”

“He was also involved in resolving the impasse that caused the delays and a few postpone­ments. In fact, he has become more of the Games’ poster boy but the burden cannot be left on him alone.”

Dr Asare said the LOC under­stood the initial skirmishes over roles by the Games’ major stake­holders, African Union (AU), Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC) may have been the reason for the corporate sector ‘swerve’.

“Those issues generated a lot of stories about the Games and raised doubts over whether it will come on or not but at the moment, there is no uncertainty about it. The Games would happen from March 8-23.”

“If those were the reasons for the low response from the corporate sector, the LOC can assure that every issue surrounding the games have been resolved and we’re waiting on contractors to hand over projects to commence test runs on them.”

The popular TV Show host said the doors of the LOC were opened to individuals and organi­sations that were ready to partner to stage the first African Games on Ghana’s soil.

He said: “We are inviting the companies and individuals that wants to associate their businesses and services with the games. Gov­ernment cannot do it alone; we need everyone on board to stage a successful event.”

Meanwhile, the LOC boss has disclosed that a Technical Commit­tee of the African Games (TCAG) was expected in the country from this Wednesday to October 4 to conduct an inspection on the facili­ties ahead of the Games.

That visit and inspection is ex­pected to be followed by the clear­ance or approval for the Games.

According to him, contractors have expressed optimism about meeting a December deadline to hand over the projects to accom­modate all 23 disciplines for the Games.

They include chess as the latest addition; eight to serve as Olym­pic qualifiers – athletics, wrestling, badminton, cycling, swimming, table tennis, tennis and triathlon and others.

BY ANDREW NORTEY