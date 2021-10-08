4,000 fans to watch Ghana, Zimbabwe qualifier

FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have approved Ghana’s request to admit spectators for tomorrow’s Group G FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

This has come as a gratifying news for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) which made the request for fans to attend the game.

CAF approved 4,000 spectators for the match – an improvement over the 2,250 spectators which approved for last month’s opener against Ethiopia.

By this directive, the Safety and Security Officer of the GFA, Julius Ben Emunah will together with all the relevant stakeholders i.e., Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Authority, the Security Agencies and the COVID-19 Officer, Dr. Christine Baah ensure strict adherence of the CAF/FIFA COVID-19 protocols,” an FA statement said.

The GFA has, therefore, advised Ghanaians to obey all the protocols strictly to first and foremost have a successful match and also to avoid any sanctions from CAF and FIFA.

The Group G encounter between Ghana and Zimbabwe will kick off at 4pm.