2023/24 WPL launched

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) has launched the 2023/24 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) expected to kick off on the week­end of October 27-30.

Addressing guests at the launch, the newly-elected Ex­ecutive Council member of the GFA, who is also the President of Berry Ladies, Madam Gifty

Oware-Mensah, said all 10 clubs in the Southern Zone will each receive an appearance fee of GH¢ 60,000 and GH¢10,000 worth of fuel from GOIL.

Those in the Northern Zone­would receive GH¢65,000 and GH¢12,000 worth of fuel.

All 20 clubs will receive 30 pairs of Puma boots and 30 footballs, 20 of which will be for training and 10 for match days.

The winners of the league will go home with GH¢50,000 and runner-up GH¢30,000.

Madam Oware-Mensah dis­closed that the Football Associ­ation was committed to invest in the provision of 30 buses over a period of three years, four of which will go to the Women’s league.

The Marketing and Innova­tions Director at Guinness Gha­na, Estella Muzito, reiterated her brand’s commitment to creating equal opportunities for women, and promoting the progressive portrayal of women in society

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY