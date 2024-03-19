13th Africa Games Cycling: Eritrea sweep medals in Team Time Trial event

Eritrea estab­lished their domi­nance in the Team Time Trial cycling event with a com­manding perfor­mance to sweep the gold medals at the ongoing 13th African Games at Ablekuma, in Accra.

The penultimate event, the indi­vidual time trial, was also dominat­ed by the Red Sea Carmels in both the men and women categories with splendor.

The men’s Team Time Trial is a 50km over four laps event and recorded an average speed of 49.6km/hr.

Team Eritrea, made up of Tse­gay Dawit, Merhawi Kudus Ghe­bremedlein and Milkiyas Maekele Hayle, finished with gold in a time of 01:00:26, leaving behind South Africa and Mauritius in a respec­tive time of 01:00:31 and 01:02:10. 62.

Ghana came in ninth position in a respectable time of 01:10:11.

In the women’s category, 34 riders took part with Eritrea once again establishing their superiority with a time of 00:52:31, followed by South Africa in 00:52:39 and Mauritius coming through the third spot in 00:54:28.

The cycling events would end on Saturday with Ghana expecting to make a mark on final day.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE