13th Africa Games Cycling: Eritrea sweep medals in Team Time Trial event
Eritrea established their dominance in the Team Time Trial cycling event with a commanding performance to sweep the gold medals at the ongoing 13th African Games at Ablekuma, in Accra.
The penultimate event, the individual time trial, was also dominated by the Red Sea Carmels in both the men and women categories with splendor.
The men’s Team Time Trial is a 50km over four laps event and recorded an average speed of 49.6km/hr.
Team Eritrea, made up of Tsegay Dawit, Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedlein and Milkiyas Maekele Hayle, finished with gold in a time of 01:00:26, leaving behind South Africa and Mauritius in a respective time of 01:00:31 and 01:02:10. 62.
Ghana came in ninth position in a respectable time of 01:10:11.
In the women’s category, 34 riders took part with Eritrea once again establishing their superiority with a time of 00:52:31, followed by South Africa in 00:52:39 and Mauritius coming through the third spot in 00:54:28.
The cycling events would end on Saturday with Ghana expecting to make a mark on final day.
BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE