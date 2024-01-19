1/16th MTN FA Cup draw slated for Monday

The draw for the 1/16th round of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup competition has been scheduled for Monday at 3p.m.

In all, 16 teams would participate at this stage of the competition after the previous round’s thrills.

Eight of those teams are from the Ghana Premier League (GPL), one team from second division and seven from the Division One League (DOL).

They would be grouped into two zones (Northern & Southern) consider­ing their locations in order to avoid long distance trips for matches, and to have more local derbies, a statement from the FA Cup committee stated.

Qualified teams from the Premier League includes Karela United, Bofoak­wa Tano, Nsoatreman FC, Berekum Chelsea, Bechem United, Asante Ko­toko, Dreams FC and Legon Cities.

The DOL sides include Hohoe United, Elmina Sharks, Soccer Intellec­tuals, Skyy FC, Wa Power, FC Nania and Koforidua Semper FI.

They would be joined by Akwaboso Young Madrid from the second division.

The matches will be played on Febru­ary 16-20, 2023.

