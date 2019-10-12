…NSA wishes team well

The National Sports Authority has sent a goodwill message to the local Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their West Africa Football Union (WAFU) championship ongoing in Senegal.

A statement from the NSA said “We have followed with keen interest, the efforts and resilience of the team as they defeated Gambia, Burkina Faso and a hat-trick win over Cote d’Ivoire in that order, to reach the final.”

According to the statement signed by Mr Charles O. Amofah, Head of Public Relations of the NSA, “This means Ghana has a chance to defend the trophy they won in 2017, when they meet their Senegalese counterparts tomorrow.”

It said “we have no doubts in our minds that they will retain the trophy on Sunday. In this regard, we ask all football loving Ghanaians to rally behind the team to go for the ultimate in the championship.”

BY ANDREW NORTEY