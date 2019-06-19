NPP Tamale youth lock up NSA office

Irate youth supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have locked up the office of the National Sports Authority (NSA) in Tamale in the Northern Region, on Monday.

The group opposed the supposed reinstatement of the NSA Director, Salamatu Alhassan, hence their decision to storm the premises and lock up the office.

Madam Alhassan was part of three other management members who were transferred out of the Northern Regional office of the Authority. The youth, led by Karim Abdul Rafiq, who have accused the Director, Salamatu, of mismanagement, claim they got wind that she had been reinstated.

According to him, the group included the notorious militia group, Kandahar Boys, which is affiliated to the NPP saying, “All we want is for her to honour her transfer and leave the office because she has been accused of using political influence to getting her transfer revoked and we do not want any of that.

“We will hold on to the keys of the premises until Madam Alhassan honours the transfer because the staff of the Authority petitioned the Minister of Sports, Mr Isaac Asiamah, and the president against reinstating Madam Alhassan.”

The staff cited alleged embezzlement of funds and fueling disunity among them as part of the reasons for wanting her out.

Samuel Nii Oblie, the administrator of the NSA in Tamale, described the circumstances in which he and the other staff were ousted from the premises as unfortunate and disappointing saying, “We were working, they asked us to get out and they locked the premises afterwards.”

According to him, they called the police and informed them about the attack at the offices but 45 minutes later, at the time of the report, the law enforcers were yet to arrive -myjoyonline.com