National security meets Ga Mantse over “See something Say Something” initiative.

A delegation from the Ministry of National Security, led by the Greater Accra Regional Liaison Officer, Mr Justice Nana Oppong, has paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teilo Tsuru II, to seek his support for the ministry’s “See something Say Something” initiative.

The initiative was launched two years ago to encourage the public to be vigilant of the activities of “suspicious characters” and report such activities and individuals to the security agencies.

Mr Oppong emphasised the importance of involving traditional leaders, like the Ga Mantse, in this initiative, as they were custodians of the land, and had a unique understanding of their communities.

He noted that Ghana’s neighbouring countries had faced security threats, and it was crucial for the government to be proactive in preventing similar threats from occurring within the country’s borders.

The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teilo Tsuru II, welcomed the delegation and expressed his support for the initiative.

He acknowledged the critical role traditional leaders played in maintaining peace and stability in their communities and pledged to work closely with the Ministry of National Security to promote the “See something Say something” initiative.

Coordinator of the campaign, Ms Akosua Ntim Sekyere, stressed on the importance of collaboration between traditional authorities, religious bodies, and all Ghanaians to resist political instability, adding that the Ministry of National Security would continue to guard against threats to the country’s security.

She stated that the “see something say something” initiative was a crucial step in direction of remaining vigilant to avert any unpleasant security issues, especially terrorism, and encouraged all Ghanaians to support it.

The delegation and the Ga Mantse agreed that collective effort was necessary to ensure Ghana remains one of the safest countries in the sub-region.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU