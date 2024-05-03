Oti farmers urged to embrace PFJ 2ND phase

Farmers in the Oti Region have been called upon to take advantage of the second phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme, to improve their farming activities and increase their income levels.

According to the Oti Regional Director of Food and Agriculture, Mr Obrien Nyarko, the components of the PFJ included the provision of improved seeds, fertilisers, regular access to extension services and training of farmers on modern methods of farming to improve on their farming activities.

The Regional Director made the call at a training programme for farmers on the second phase of PFJ at Nkwanta in the Nkwanta-South Municipality, to educate them on the benefits they could derive from the programme, and the need for them to embrace it.

Mr Nyarko said the programme was not only crucial to the growth of the agricultural sector, but would also promote food security and generate more income for the farmers to help improve on their living conditions.

According to him, the programme did not only aim at increasing food security and creating jobs but would also make agriculture more attractive to the youth to take agriculture as a profession to reduce youth unemployment in the country.

The Nkwanta –South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Mr Felix Owusu-Gyimah, lauded the contributions of farmers and asked farmers not to politicise the second phase of the PFJ programme because the various farm produce in the market had no political colour.

According to the MCE, farmers should develop interest in the programme and be more focused on the benefits that they would derive from the programme, and should fully embrace it to help reduce poverty and create wealth among them.

A farmer and a participant, Mr Jonas Genyigede, said he benefitted from the first phase of the PFJ, which had helped him to improve on his farming activities, which led to an increased income level over the years.

Mr Genyigede said during the first phase of the PFJ programme, farm inputs were provided regularly and on time, and enjoyed agricultural extension services and asked farmers, particularly those who did not benefit from the first phase of PFJ to embrace the second phase, to enable them to benefit from the programme.

FROM SAMUEL AGBEWODE, NKWANTA

Photo: MoFA Oti 1/Samba 30-04-24

Caption: