“A Legacy of Service to Humanity” book launched

Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah (rtd), has called on the youth to be courageous to question the government on issues related to the development of the country.

The lack of courage by the citizenry, including the youth to question the government on issues related to the growth and development of the country, he explained, had contributed to the low level of development witnessed across the various sectors of the economy.

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe launching the book. Photo Stephanie Birikorang

Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah (rtd) made the call at a launch of his titled, “A Legacy of Service to Humanity”, in Accra on Tuesday.

Authored by an African Idealist, Mr Korletey Jorbua Obuadey, the 45-paged book highlighted the life and legacy of the former CDS as well as his contributions to humanity.

“I am very sad because despite all we have done, the country is not moving forward. This is because we do not have the men and women with courage to speak the truth about the current socio-economic situation of the country.

The way the country is going, I fear that we might crash along the way because people are going to get so desperate and say enough is enough. Our leaders must wake up to the fact that they are here to serve the country,” Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah (rtd) said.

A Ghanaian football administrator and politician, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, the Chairperson for the occasion, said it was important for the leadership of the country to listen to the views of Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah(rtd) as the country could benefit from his experience.

He further claimed that the military was being “destroyed by politics” due to the process of recruiting personnel into the service, which he said was done based on a protocol list.

Mr Emmanuel Wilson, who reviewed the book, noted that the values of humility, service to humanity, and respect for others were values that were worth emulating by the leadership and citizens of the country.

For his part, Mr Obuadey described Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah (rtd) as one who sincerely had the progress of the country at heart, adding that “the reason why we are behind as a country in terms of development is the fact that we do not have sincere leaders.”

There were also testimonies and goodwill messages from beneficiaries of the humanitarian works of the Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah (rtd), including the headmistress of O’Reilly Senior High School among other personalities.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY