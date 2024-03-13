2 NDC groups congratulate Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Two groups affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have congratulated Profes­sor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on her retention as the running mate to Former President, John Dramani Mahama.

In separate statements issued by the NDC Canada Chapter and the NDC Professionals Forum (PROFORUM), they expressed full support for the decision made by the Presidential Candidate.

The NDC Canada Chapter, the Secre­tary, Dr Eric Asempah, said Prof. Opoku- Agyemang’s selection as the running mate had come at an opportune time in history.

“The chapter is convinced that the pairing of John Dramani Mahama and Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is precisely what Ghana needs right now. There is a divine understanding that the universe operates in harmony when we do not disrupt the balance, a fundamental principle echoed in all major religions of the world.”

“The NDC Canada Chapter believes that Professor Opoku Agyemang possesses all the qualities necessary to breathe life into the party’s agenda as it approaches the 2024 general elections”, it said.

“The statement also said Prof ’s lead­ership and track record and dedication to public service spoke volumes about her capabilities to be instrumental in the imple­mentation of critical policies such as the 24-hour economy initiative, as we collec­tively work towards building the Ghana we want together,” it stated.

The chapter pledged its untiring support to Former President Mahama and Pro­fessor Opoku Agyemang ticket, and was optimist that the two would win the 2024 general election to turn the fortune of the country around.

The President of PROFORUM, Sam Pee Yalley, in a signed statement, con­veyed the group’s delight with the selec­tion and pledged to do all within its power to mobilise Ghanaian Professionals in order to ensure victory of the NDC.

“There is no doubt Ghana at 67 is a far cry from the Ghana we all want and that the announcement of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of his promises to put Ghana into a matured and tested pair of hands.

“The pair exudes confidence to the teaming women, youth, the academia and all Ghanaians. The choice of Prof. Opoku- Agyemang was obvious not because she is a consummate individual with high integrity and sincerity, but also as woman who opens the door for all women and professionals to rise up to contribute to revive the trou­bled and ailing country”, it outlined.

The statement further described Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman as a “decent, honest, has enviable integrity, very upright, highly respected”, person who has worked hard over the last four years to endear herself to the rank and file of the Party, and that former President Mahama could count on her to transform Ghana after winning the elections.

BY TIMES REPORTER