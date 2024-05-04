“Building Bridges” A Dialogue with the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana – AGCCI

In a bid to bolster the relationship between Australia and Ghana, the Australian Ghanaian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AGCCI) organized a remarkable event titled “Building Bridges” on May 1st, 2024, in Sydney.

The gathering, aimed at fostering stronger ties between the two nations, brought together notable speakers, including Her Excellency Berenice Owen-Jones, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, and Hon. Charishma Kaliyanda, MP, Member for Liverpool.

Setting the tone for the event was a captivating cultural display by the Salaka Dance Ensemble, which not only entertained but also served as a symbolic gesture of unity and collaboration.

Her Excellency Berenice Owen-Jones

Bishop Richard Asamoah Boateng, President of AGCCI, extended a warm welcome to the attendees, emphasizing the Chamber’s unwavering dedication to facilitating trade and investment between Australia and Ghana. His address laid the groundwork for the insightful discussions that followed.

The highlight for the event was the keynote address delivered by Her Excellency Berenice Owen-Jones, who underscored the abundant opportunities for the collaboration between the two nations. On her part, Hon. Charishma Kaliyanda conveyed a message of solidarity, again emphasizing the importance of strengthening bonds across borders.

Attendees gained valuable insight into AGCCI’s mission to promote bilateral trade, investment and cultural exchange through a presentation by the Country Director, Jon Attakora.

The evening ended with an interactive Q&A session, providing a platform for further engagement and promotion of the objectives of the Chamber.

Looking ahead, AGCCI remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing the bilateral relationship between Australia and Ghana through ongoing dialogue and collaboration with the respective governments and appropriate the agencies.

This event served as a catalyst for future initiatives aimed at deepening this relationship for mutual benefit and the prosperity of our people.