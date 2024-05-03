Absa Bank launches ‘Money Matters’ initiative to bolster financial literacy among youth

In a move to address critical gaps in financial literacy among Ghana’s youth, Absa Bank Ghana has unveiled its ‘Money Matters’ initiative.

Launched in Accra, it aims to equip junior and senior high school students with essential financial knowledge and skills to navigate to­day’s complex economic landscape.

The Money Matters initiative addresses an urgent need for enhanced financial education in Ghana.

It offers a curriculum developed in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service, the Young In­vestors Network, and the National Banking College. This curriculum includes practical financial skills like budgeting, saving, and invest­ing.

“Financial literacy is about more than just understanding numbers; it is about making informed financial decisions that can transform lives,” Mr Adolph Kpegah, the Interim Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana, said at the event launch.

“The programme is designed to demystify financial concepts, mak­ing them accessible and relatable to young minds,” he said.

The initiative seeks to reach 60,000 students in 300 schools across four regions. Its goal is to foster a generation well-versed in financial matters, capable of making informed decisions that contribute to personal economic stability.

Tracy Tetteh, one of the partic­ipants from St. John’s Grammar SHS, described the programme as very relevant and important to the youth.

“This programme by Absa is very relevant because it teaches us not only about financial literacy but the importance of saving and managing our monies so that we can secure our future and this I think is very important for young people to learn,” she said.

For his part, Agbedanu Woelorm, a final year student at Presec Legon, commended Absa Bank for this ini­tiative which has exposed the youth to the complicated world of money and finance. “The knowledge gained from such programmes helps you to make informed choices and also make us more financially responsi­ble to save towards our future,” he said.