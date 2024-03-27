NPP inaugurates Central Region Campaign team

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has called for unity within the party in the run up to the De­cember presidential and parliamen­tary election.

He indicated that, without a unit­ed front, the party’s resolve to win the election would be difficult but was optimistic about the rejuvena­tion within the rank and file of the party.

Mr Kodua said this at the in­auguration of the Central Region campaign team for the 2024 election which had been task to execute a formidable campaign to win more parliamentary seats as well as the presidential election.

The campaign team would be li­aising with the various constituency campaign teams to ensure that the party had a united front that would ensure victory in election.

The NPP General Secretary stat­ed that, a win in this year’s election would enable the next government to complete all on-going projects in the country, saying “a win for a dif­ferent political party will truncate a number of on-gong projects which will affect the transformation agen­da of the NPP.”

He, therefore, appealed to members of the party to address all grudges existing among them­selves regarding certain happenings within their fold.

He stated that the new leader­ship was committed to addressing all concerns by members of the party from the grassroots.

Mr Kodua further urged the rank and file of the NPP to rededicate themselves towards working for the party to retain power in the coming election.

In her remarks, the Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, explained that the election should not be taken on a silver platter.

She called for a united front among the rank and file of the party as well as hard work and commitment towards realisation of the party’s agenda.

She said forgiveness and recon­ciliation were key towards winning the general election, saying “we cannot go into the December elec­tion without a united front.”

The Majority Leader of Parlia­ment, Alexander Afenyo Markin, also underscored the need for unity among members of the party and indicated that, the NPP had a brighter chance of winning this year’s presidential and parliamenta­ry election.

The appointment of Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang to partner John Dramani Mahama on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket should not be a course for fear as the main opposition party, do not have a running mate from the election.

He called on all MMDCEs to have time for people at the grassroots and said parliamentary candidates should be able to raise resources.

He also underscored the need for all parliamentary candidates not to rely solely on the national party for resources, indicating that, parliamentary candidates should be able to market themselves as well as selling the party.

The election, according to Mr Markin, was not a referendum on NPP but about two competing ideas and urged Ghanaians to vote for a political party with superior ideas which could only be delivered by the NPP.

He indicated that, Ghanaians don’t want NDC to win the elec­tion but was quick to state that, the NPP will disappoint the citizenry if the party do not work hard, saying “the future of Ghana is in our hands and we cannot afford to disappoint Ghanaians.”

The Acting Regional Chairman, Percy Dennis Quaicoe, in his address, indicated the commitment of the party to work towards a resounding victory in the 2024 election and urged members of the team to be committed towards the course of the party.

“Let’s work together in the supreme interest of the party,” he said.

FROM DAVID O. YARBOI-TETTEH, CAPE COAST