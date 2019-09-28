Lycee Français holds sports day

The French School in Accra, Lycee Français Jacque Prevert, on Wednesday held its sports day as part of efforts to promote sports and imbibe Olympic values into children.

The move was also part of preparations towards the 2024 Olympic Games to be hosted in Paris, France after acquiring the Generation 2024 label which sought to promote Olympic and Paralympic values.

Over 600 students were engaged in several sporting disciplines, including mini golf, sack race, football, netball and musical chairs.

Speaking at the event, French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, said it was important for children to get acquainted to sports going into the Olympic Games.

She said, children, according to their ages, were made to do all kinds of sports that would also help them to connect and share ideas.

She said, the school has a very strong engagement system that would get everyone into sports and learn the values of unity, teamwork, discipline and transparency.

Last year’s event gathered 300 children from six different schools to have competitions in football, tug- of-peace, and relay run and was very successful.

She added that, they would continue with the programme next year ahead of the Olympic Games and hopefully organise a bigger event in 2024 ahead of the Paris Games.

