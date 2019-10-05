Ghana’s Amponsah to participate in $10,000 Onitsha City marathon

William Amponsah – Ghana’s leading long-distance runner is set to compete in the 2019 Onitsha City Marathon in Nigeria on Saturday, October 5.

Amponsah, a student of the University College of Education Winneba, earlier in the year won the annual Kwahu Marathon before crowing his efforts in the year by winning the Millennium Marathon with a record-breaking time of 1.04.38.

The hardworking athlete would compete in the 21 Kilometer race, which has $10,000 at stake for the ultimate winner, with second place taking home $7,000, whilst the third-placed athlete would walk home with $5,000.

The 20-year old athlete, who belongs to the Daakye Runners Club in Swedru, left Accra on Wednesday evening in the company of his Manager Charles Abeiku Forson for Nigeria.

Mr. Forson, was confident Amponsah, would excel in the competition following his recent performance at the Kwahu Marathon and the Millennium Marathon.

He said Amponsah was in the best shape to win the competition, as he had trained adequately for the race.

Though he is expected to come up against stiff competition from some East African athletes, Mr. Forson believes his ward has what it takes to make Ghana proud in Nigeria having beaten them in previous competitions.

Earlier in the year Amponsah also won the 10-kilometer Okpekpe Road Race in Nigeria as well as the GF Sports Cross Country.

Onitsha City Marathon (OCM) is an initiative developed to discover and harness sporting talents of the teeming youths of Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria and Africa at large and to showcase Onitsha City on the global map as a centre of sporting excellence.

The event is aimed at revolutionizing sports as a tool for Socio-Economic Development in Africa, and ultimately encourages young people to invest their energies in sports. OCM is an Annual Marathon that would run through Onitsha metropolis.