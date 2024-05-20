Ejisu MP laid to rest

The remains of the Member of Parliament (MP) of Ejisu, Dr John Ampontua Kumah, were on Saturday laid to rest at Onwe, his hometown, near Ejisu, at a solemn burial ceremony.

Dr Kumah, who was also a Deputy Minister of Finance, died on March 7, 2024, after a short illness.

The Vice President, Dr Ma­hamudu Bawumia, led a govern­ment delegation to the funeral attended by many mourners across the political divide.

They included some regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) officers and Mr Alan Kyerematen of the Movement for Change and other notable members of the movement.

In a tribute, the Vice President eulogised the late lawmaker for his contribution to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and to national development.

He recounted the support he received from Dr Kumah in his bid to become the flag-bearer of the NPP.

“True to his public pledge, John supported me strongly, when I finally announced my decision to contest as flag-bearer of the party, campaigning with me at every nook and cranny of the country.”

“He desired to see me win the December election and I pray that God will grant his desires for me and the party and the country,” Dr Bawumia said.

The widow, Apostle Lilian Kumah, paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband, describing him as her “everything” – her best friend, supporter, provider, teacher, and encourager who helped her through education and supported her religious leadership.

Their children eulogised their father as a “beacon of hope” and “revolutionary thinker” whose absence left an irre­placeable void, remembering his warmth, love, dedication to family, courage, conviction and inspiration to many.

The late Kumah, born in 1978 in Ejisu Odaho, Ashanti Region attended Opoku Ware School, obtained a BA in Economics/Philosophy from the University of Ghana, a Professional Law degree from Ghana School of Law, and an MBA in Finance from GIMPA.

Kumah was called to the Bar in 2013 and went on to become the Ejisu MP in 2020 before being appointed Deputy Finance Minister in 2021 at just 43 years old.

