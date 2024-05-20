Food price hikes hit hard on households …agric expert calls for subsidy on farming inputs

Prices of basic food commodities are continuously on the rise each market day across major markets in Accra and Kasoa in the Central Region, a market survey by the Ghanaian Times has observed.

Prices of ingredients like tomatoes, pepper, garden eggs, and eggs had increased across the major markets surveyed on each visit.

• Traders with various food commodities at the Kasoa market

So also it was for food items like gari, a staple for the ordi­nary Ghanaian.

A sack of gari, for instance, which used to sell at GH¢1,600 last month, now goes for GH¢ 1,800, while the quantity of gari measured with the standard six-cup tin, locally referred to as olonka, which was previous­ly sold at GH¢25.00, is being retailed at GH¢28.00

With the daily minimum wage at GH¢18.15, hikes in prices of basic foods appear to hit hard on household budgets, as fami­lies are grappling with having to adjust upwardly their budget for food almost every market day.

For instance, the market survey (at Agbogbloshie in Accra) showed that a bag of garden eggs which was sold at GH¢600.00 a month ago was being sold at GH¢699.00, while a mini-size bucket of red pepper, which was sold at GH¢100.00, is now sold at GH¢130.00, and a mini-size bucket of green pepper, which was sold at GH¢70.00 was sell­ing at GH¢85.00.

A sizeable bunch of “Kon­tomire” (cocoyam leaves), which used to be sold at GH¢5 and in some instance three for GH¢10, was being sold at GH¢10 per bunch at Kasoa market in the Central Region.

A tuber of yam goes for be­tween GH¢30 to GH¢35.

A traders with various food commodities at the Kasoa market

Also, a bucket of fresh toma­toes which used to be sold at GH¢650.00 few days ago is now up at GH¢750.00, while that of smashed and slightly rotten ones which were sold at GH¢ 200.00 is now sold at GH¢400.00.

The survey in the Zongo communities showed that “Ku­likuli,” “Massa,” and “Koose” made from groundnut paste, corn and bean dough, which are delicacies in the communities, sold between GH¢1 and GH¢2, up from between 20 pesewas and 50 pesewas.

In separate interviews with the Ghanaian Times, the cus­tomers and traders described the situation as unbearable.

According to some of them, they had to spend more than they used to when they visited the market to make purchases, while others said they had to reduce the quantity of food prepared at home.

Traders, customers and agri­culture experts have called on the government to put in place appropriate measures to help address the situation.

Dr Nyaaba Charles, an agri­culture expert and Chief Execu­tive Officer of Akuafo Nketewa Company, the Business Unit of Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, said the hikes in prices of foodstuffs in the markets were due to the high cost of input used for production, some of which are imported.

According to him, farm im­ports such as tractors, agricul­tural machinery, spare parts and fertiliser were all subsidised by the government.

“But over the past two years or so, these subsidies had been withdrawn by the government to the extent that a tractor which is today bought at $20, 000.00, from Europe attracts nearly $10,000.00 import duty, which was the not case a few years back,” he stated.

He said a 40-foot container of pesticides which used to cost about GH¢ 60,000 to clear from the port was now being cleared for about GH¢166, 000.

Dr Nyaaba said the charge for tractor service to plough a farm for cultivation has gone up such that the farmer could not afford not to add all these cost to the produce as the final products.

Until these subsidies were restored by the government, he said the prices of farm produce would continue to rise, thereby leading to hikes in prices of the basic staples in the major markets.

According to Mrs Jane Yaa Boateng, a trader at the Agbog­bloshie market, some traders contributed to the worrying sit­uation of the price increment as they hoarded food commodities and sold them at higher prices when they became scarce.

Mr Collins Obi, a hygiene supervisor, who bemoaned the cost of preparing food, said he used to spend GH¢120 on the preparation of rice and stew for his family of six, but now spent GH¢220.

Also, Nana Boakye, a car dealer, said he had increased the amount he gave to his family for weekly upkeep from GH¢ 1000.00 to GH¢ 1,500.00.

“Now if you want to prepare the same quantity of food, it would be difficult because the price of food commodities are expensive. So, you either have to add to the money you went to the market with previously or you reduce the quantity of food you prepare,” he added.

Traders and shoppers at the Kasoa and Akweley markets in the Central Ragion are also grappling with soaring food prices, expressing worry that the increases in prices were driving away customers, leading to seri­ous lower sales.

A 25kg bag of perfumed rice, which once sold for GH¢650 has now gone up to GH¢720, with price differentials in-be­tween, depending on the brands.

Similarly, the cost of beans ranges from GH¢500.00 to GH¢ 900.00 per bag, reflecting the type and quality.

Prices of cooking oil have also skyrocketed, with gallons priced between GH¢200 and GH¢1,500 based on size and brand.

Prices of tubers of yam have seen significant increases as well; smaller tubers, which cost GH¢15.00 just three months ago, are now sold for GH¢25.00, while larger tubers can cost up to GH¢60.00.

Cassava and potatoes start from GH¢20.00 and fruits have not been spared as a single pine­apple costs between GH¢15.00 and GH¢20.00.

Tomatoes have become partic­ularly expensive, with a bowlful going for GH¢120 and a whole­sale basket priced at a staggering GH¢ 6000.00 or more.

A trader at the Kasoa market, Mrs Araba Ankrah, told the Ghanaian Times that the high cost of staples was impacting daily life in the market.

“Sometimes our goods per­ish, leaving us in debt because customers cannot afford what we sell,” she lamented.

Another trader, known as Auntie Mansah, who sells at the Akweley market, said “the situation gets worst by the day” and expressed the hope that things would improve as soon as possible.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU AND PRECIOUS NYARKO BOAKYE