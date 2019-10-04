Sports

Free gates for Black Queens game

October 4, 2019
To garner support for the Black Queens, the senior national women’s football team, the National Sports Authority (NSA) has announced that gates will be opened for free at today’s qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium against Kenya.

The Black Queens will engage the female Harambee Stars of Kenya in a crunch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifier which the Queens are expected to win massively.

A statement from the NSA’s Communication Department said the reason for the ‘free gates’ was to ensure that fans fill the stadium in their numbers to cheer the Queens on to victory.

It, therefore, urged the fans to throng the stadium in their numbers to subdue the Kenyans ahead of the dicey second leg.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER  

