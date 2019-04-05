AFCON 2019 package announced for fans

The Egyptian Embassy in collaboration with Egypt Air will give Ghanaian supporters a comprehensive package to enable them travel for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The package would include tickets, internal flights and accommodation for the competition scheduled for June 21 to July 19, 2019.

This was made known by the Ambassador, Emad Magdy Hanna when the Youth and Sports Minister, Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah called on him on Wednesday.

The Ambassador stated that the decision was the Embassy’s way of ensuring that Ghanaian football fans get the opportunity to travel and support the Black Stars in Egypt.

The Ambassador further assured the sector Minister of the Embassy’s readiness to support the Ministry to develop and promote sports and further enhance other socio-economic activities between the two countries.

Mr. Asiamah expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for his commitment in ensuring smooth facilitation for Ghanaians to travel and participate in the upcoming tournament.

The Minister said Government will not renege on its commitment to develop and promote youth and sports activities in the country.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE