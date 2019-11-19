150 golfers to vie ﻿for Tema Open trophy

This year’s Tema Open Golf championship will tee-off at the Tema Country Golf Course on Saturday, November 23 and ends on Sunday, November 24.

General Manager of the Tema Country Golf Club, Mr Kwadwo Antwi Boateng, who disclosed this at Tema on Friday, said the two-day 36-Hole Scratch competition, was being sponsored by MTN Ghana and EMEFS Construction Limited.

He said the competition, opened to amateur and professional golfers throughout the country, was expected to attract about 150 golfers.

Mr Boateng said the competition would be played in accordance with the rules of golf as approved by the Royal and Ancient Golf of St Andrew and the Ghana Golf Association.

He said the competition would be played in Men’s Scratch, 36-Hole, Men’s Handicap, Ladies Handicap, Seniors Group, Men’s Special as well as Professional’s category.

The General Manager said amateur players with Handicap 18 and below were qualified to play in the main event and that players with Handicap 30 would play in Handicap 24.

Among the array of golfers expected to be seen in action would include Dr Nana Ani Agyei, Captain of the club, Kweku Okyere, Alex Fiagomey, both former captains and Felix Owusu-Adjepong, former President of the club.

The Ladies section would also witness a stiff opposition from Mona Myles-Lamptey, Florence Etwi-Barima, Adelaide Owusu-Adjdepong and Grace Afriyie.

The Professionals would engage in a hectic 72-Hole event beginning on Thursday, November 21 and end on Sunday, November 24.

Apart from the main prizes which would be awarded in all categories, there would also be prizes for ‘Longest Drive’ as well as ‘Nearest To the Pin.’

Officials from MTN Ghana and EMEFS Construction Limited are expected to grace the occasion. – GNA