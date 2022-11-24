Stay away from drugs, enhancers … COESA President cautions athletes

The President of the Colleges of Education in Sports Association (COESA), Dr. SulemanaIddrisu has cautioned athletes to desist from drugs and enhancers as the 11th COESA Games kicked off at thePaa Joe Stadium at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi on Monday.

“I urge you to compete at your own very best without the use of drugs. Drugs may enhance your performance but when you are caught, the consequences may be embarrassing and deadly. Please be mindful of the fact that drugs used in sports constitute a grievous offense and therefore attract severe sanctions,” Dr. Iddrisu said at the opening ceremony of the Games.

Nine hundred male and female athletes drawn from the five-zones of colleges of education are competing for honours in volleyball, football, handball, netball, athletics, table tennis, and cross country.

The zones include the Ashanti-BrongAhafo zone (ASHBA), Eastern-Greater Accra (EGA) zone, Central-Western (CENWEST) zone, Volta zone, and Northern zone.

This year’s edition was themed, ‘Unearthing sports talents in the midst of pandemic: the role of Colleges of Education.’

Addressing the students, Dr. SulemanaIddrisu cautioned them against the use of drugs which he reminded them could project them to the top one moment and bring disgrace later.

“You can do without it and other enhancers. Compete at your own very best without the use of drugs,” he advised and urged the athlete to be guided by the principles of fair play.

“I am sure we have all heard of the disgrace that has come the way of some sportsmen and women who used drugs to enhance their performance.

The National President of the Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF), Dr. Emmanuel Nyamekye urged the athletes and officials to make the most of the COESA platform and also observe all ethical practices associated with the games.

Meanwhile, host ASHBA came from a goal down to beat EGA 2-1 in an entertaining opening game at the Paa Joe Stadium.

EGA scored from a free kick in just the second minute of the game but the host, sensing danger doubled their efforts and pulled parity before the end of the first half and added the winning goal in the second half.

The games will end on Saturday.