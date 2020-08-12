Next administration should commence free tertiary education policy – APC

The All People’s Congress (APC) has suggested that it is imperative that whichever party wins the 2020 elections puts in place a free tertiary education policy.

It explained that the country needed to build on the gains of the Free Senior High School education policy started by the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration in order to propel the nation towards a free tertiary education policy.

“The next administration, whether APC or whichever administration, should sustain the free Senior High School education policy so as to commence a free tertiary education policy,” the party stressed.

Hassan Ayariga, founder and leader of APC, who made the suggestion, said though political parties are yet to release their manifestos, there was no indication that it was on any agenda outside the APC’s.

“It will be a calamity if tertiary education is not made free since we’ve commenced free education in the Senior High Schools (SHS) and we stop there, it is going to be disastrous if we don’t continue to tertiary education and if you get free SHS and you come to tertiary but you don’t have the money to pay, you go back home and sit idle, it is the same issue.

“As far as executing the promise is concerned, my party will have no difficulty fulfilling the promise if it wins power in 2021 because the current government can, for instance, make savings by cutting down the size of its government, the number of official vehicles used as well as cutting down losses from corruption.

“We have enough resources to pay for free tertiary education, we have natural resources, we have taxes and if we clamp down on corruption, we will have enough funds to initiate free tertiary education policy and other policies, programmes and interventions,” Mr Ayariga observed. -citinewsroom.com