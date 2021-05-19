NDC supporters disrupt meeting of Salaga South executives

Uneasy calm is brewing in the camp of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Salaga South Constituency of the Savannah Region as supporters of the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) besieged the constituency office to stop a meeting organised by some constituency executives.

Some of the executives were beaten to a pulp while property including plastic chairs were destroyed.

The irate youth said to be supporters of Hajia Zuweira Ibrahimah vandalised property at the constituency office with warning shots fired by some unidentified persons in the melee.

Some of the injured executives have since been treated and discharged at the hospital and no arrests have been made despite the issue having been reported to the police.

There has been some level of misunderstanding among supporters of the NDC in the constituency after the parliamentary primaries in 2019 and the Constituency Chairman, Youth Organiser, Organiser, Communication Director and Women Organiser were said to have campaigned against Hajia Zuweira Ibrahimah in the run-up to the 2020 general elections.

Justifying their action, Ibraim Maik, the leader of the irate youth, said they campaigned for “skirt and blouse” against the MP but she won and she is now the leader of the party and under no circumstance should a meeting be organised without her consent.

He stressed that they wanted all the executives who were against her out. -3news.com