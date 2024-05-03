Propak Ghana 2024: Ghanaian businesses urged to invest more in packaging

Ghanaian businesses have been urged to invest more in packaging to bring strong reputation and identities to enable them to compete favourably on the local and international markets.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Export Promotion Author­ity (GEPA), Osafohene Dr Afua Asabea Asare, who made the call at the opening of the second edition of Propak Ghana 2024 in Accra, said studies across the world had revealed a positive relationship be­tween the quality of packaging and consumer purchasing behaviour.

The three-day programme, an exhibition organised by the Mon­tegomery Group Afrocet for play­ers in the packaging, plastics, food processing, and printing industries, which ended last Thursday, was attended by about 120 exhibitors across 20 countries with 2, 500 visitors.

Alongside the exhibition were seminars and conferences to dis­cuss new trends and technologies in the packaging sector.

Dr Asare explained that a product’s packaging often influ­enced consumer’s decisions when selecting products to buy.

“The impact of product packag­ing on consumer buying behaviour is a well-documented area of study that offers critical insights for all of us as we aspire to reach global markets,” she stated.

Dr Asare, among others, said the programme stood as a testament to the country’s commitment to championing excellence, building strong brands and promoting sus­tainable economic growth.

“Indeed, strong branding is the cornerstone upon which busi­nesses build their identity and reputation. A strong brand will not only differentiate a product in the market, but also build trust and loyalty among consumers. As we gather here, we are presented with an ideal opportunity as innovators and business owners to learn about the best practices that can set our products apart in an often crowded and noisy marketplace,” Dr Asare stated.

The Managing Director of Montgomery Africa, Alexander Angus, said the Montgomery Group Propak portfolio had grown into the leading packaging, processing, plastics and printing group of events serving the Afri­can continent.

“The platforms across the re­gion play a pivotal role in bringing together decision makers and influ­encers from the public and private sectors, as well as other stake­holders to address the continent’s fast-developing manufacturing needs,” he said.

Mr Angus said Montgomery Group had identified Ghana as a prime opportunity to expand the reach of the portfolio due to its stability, prosperity and attractive business opportunity.

“Our objective is clear and that is to establish Propak as a key support platform for Ghana’s aspirations to increase output of ‘the made in Ghana brand’ and boost its exports in the region and beyond. There is no doubt the op­portunity for Ghana to become the leading supplier to West Africa for consumer packaging, pioneering the way to supplying quality sus­tainable packaging to the regions manufacturers,” he stated.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Ghana Indus­tries, Seth Twum-Akwaboah, said his outfit was proud to be associat­ed with the programme.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE