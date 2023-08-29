Lemon Catering Services supports first Africa Para Games

Lemon Catering Ser­vices has donated 10,000 pieces of fruit juice worth GH¢100,000 to organisers of the maiden Africa Paralympic Games.

Making the presentation to the Local Organising Committee (LOC) in Accra on Friday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lemon Catering Services, Madam Roseline Acheampong, said the gesture was to support athletes and officials during the Games.

“It’s a great honour to be associated with the Games. Being the first of its kind, the company is privileged to be a sponsor an event to project key talents of para sportsmen and women,” she stated.

She wished the competing coun­tries all the best at the Games.

Receiving the drinks, the LOC Chairman, Mr Chris Boadi-Men­sah, thanked the company for coming on board as one of the sponsors for the Games.

He said the support would go a long way to motivate other spon­sors to come on board.

The President of the Afri­can Paralympic Committee, Mr Samson Deen, commended the company for the donation he believed would serve as a boost for the athletes.

The first African Para Games is set to begin on September 3-12 in Accra.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE