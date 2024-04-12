3rd Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon Aug 3

The third edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon has been fixed for Saturday, August 3, 2024.

The race is part of activities earmarked for the celebration of the annual Homowo festival by the chiefs and people of Ga in the Greater Accra region.

A statement from the organisers, Medivents Consult, said this year’s race would be in two categories; 21 and 10-Kilometers. It said the race has been endorsed by the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) and was expected to attract the best of athletes across the country.

The statement said this years’ event would start at the Accra Sports Stadium and end at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The race would be preceded by a two-day Sports Fair, where there would be a platform for sports businesses to network, share ideas and also exhibit their products and services.

According to the statement, reg­istration code for the race would be release in due course to enable interested participants to register.

The organisers, it said, would also announce dates for the launch of the race and sponsors.

The 2023 edition was won by KoogaAtia and Juliana Zakat.

—GNA