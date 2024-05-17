Man accused of robbing widow of former Vice-President Amissah-Arthur denied bail

The man, who allegedly robbed former Second Lady, Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur, has been denied bail by the Accra High Court.

Yahuza Osman will appear again on May 21.

Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, pre­siding judge, said in her ruling that the accused would abscond when granted bail.

She said: “I am of the consid­ered opinion that looking at the nature of the accusations against the accused and the nature of evidence….I am inclined to believe that he will not avail him to stand trial when granted bail.”

However, the counsel for Os­man, Mr Paul Asibi Abariga, told the court that: “The accused shall always appear to stand trial at all time. He has no motivation of any incentive or power to decide not to appear before your Ladyship,” MrAbariga said.

Ms Amanda Awadey, a Senior State Attorney, while opposing the motion for bail, argued that the accused was a flight risk and would not avail himself to stand trial when granted bail.

Osman was on April 16, 2024, charged with robbery and money laundering.

In addition to robbing a 76-year-old woman, in Ridge, Accra, Yahuza Osuman is accused of robbing Matilda Yaaba Amis­sah, Arthur, widow of former Vice President Kwesi Amissah Arthur, and repeatedly hit her head with his gun.

Ms Awadey said accused took GH¢28,000, £50, and $2,200 during the robbery at the former Second Lady’s residence.

He is also alleged to have car­ried out other robberies on busi­nessmen and women in affluent communities, and stealing valuables totaling millions of Ghana cedis.

Ms Awadey said valuable items allegedly stolen include, are two Rolex watches worth $61,000, two Cartier wristwatches worth $19,000, an iPhone 15 Pro Max worth $1,000, and jewelry worth $50,000.

Additionally, the prosecution stated that the accused used pro­ceeds from the crimes to acquire luxury cars and apartments for himself, including a Toyota FJ Cruiser, Toyota Prado, and Lexus, among others.

The prosecution, led by Chief State Attorney Frances M. Ansah, charged the accused with 26 counts of robbery and money laundering.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges, and has since been remanded in prison custody with a scheduled reappearance on May 2, this year.

Mr Ansah said that during the second quarter of 2023, the Police CID received numerous com­plaints of residential robberies committed by a single armed man in areas, including Airport, Cantonments, Tesano, and Ridge, all in Accra.

The prosecution said on September 17, 2023, a com­plainant report­ed to Air­port Police that his residence at Kaeela Court Apartments, Airport Residential Area, had been robbed around 2:30 am.

The complainant stated that the accused entered his room, pointed a pistol, and demanded money and valuables, resulting in the loss of Rolex watches, cash and other items.

CCTV footage from Kaeela Courts Apart­ments provided by Dr Abu Sakara Foster on December 4, 2023, aided in identifying the accused.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA