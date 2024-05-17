Fidelity Bank joins forces with Proxtera to empower SMEs

Fidelity Bank, Ghana’s largest pri­vately-owned bank, signed a landmark agreement with Proxtera to empower Small, and Medium Enterpris­es (SMEs) through the Ghana Integrated Financial Ecosystem (GIFE) Platform.

The partnership was solidified on Wednesday at the just ended 3i Africa Summit, a major gathering focused on driving Africa’s growth potential.

Signing on behalf of their respective organisations were Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, Divisional Di­rector, Retail and Business Banking at Fidelity Bank, and the Chief Executive Officer of Proxtera, Mr Saurav Bhattacharyya.

Ms Idun-Arkhurst emphasised the crucial role of SMEs in Gha­na’s economy, highlighting their job creation and innovation, but also acknowledging challenges like limited access to finance, customer reach, and essential business skills.

This lack of expertise, she explained, hindered informed decision-making and sustainable growth.

GIFE, a collaborative effort between the Development Bank Ghana (DBG), the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and the Bank of Ghana (BOG), with Proxtera as the digital infra­structure provider, aims to address those challenges head on.

The platform provides MSMEs with a comprehensive digital solu­tion for growth.

“GIFE presents yet another op­portunity for the bank to provide the needed solutions to today’s modern SMEs, helping them com­pete locally, regionally, and globally, in addition to all the programs, platforms, and solutions we already offer SMEs,” emphasised Fidelity Bank’s Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst.

Ms Idun-Arkhurst expressed the hope that all SMEs who signed up on the GIFE platform will have the unparalleled opportunity of positioning themselves to be a global player.

“Fidelity Bank looks forward to working with Proxtera to deepen the governance of Ghanaian SMEs and we will work with all the vari­ous stakeholders in the value chain to make this possible,” she said.

Mr Bhattacharyya for his part, reiterated Proxtera’s commitment to the shared vision of empower­ing Ghanaian MSMEs.

“We are dedicated to making GIFE a successful platform that fosters inclusive economic growth. Our collaboration with Fidelity Bank and other GIFE participants ensures that the platform meets the specific needs of Ghanaian SMEs. We have plans for contin­uous improvement and expansion of the GIFE platform, ensuring it remains a valuable resource for businesses well into the future,” he stated.

Fidelity Bank’s signing with Proxtera on the GIFE platform marks a significant step towards empowering Ghana’s SMEs.

