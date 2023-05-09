It won’t be over until final day matches …Kotoku Royals coach declares

Mathemat­ically, Oda based Premier League rep­resentation, Kotoku Royals, will be relegated at the end of the season, barring any unforeseen circumstance.

The Premier League debutants are rock-bottom of the table with 23 points with four matches and 12 points at stake to bring the curtain down on the campaign.

Assuming they win the rest of the matches, that will take them to 35 points, one less than 17th placed, King Faisal’s, 36 points haul with four games yet to clear.

Despite that gloomy picture, Kotoku Royals Head Coach, John Eduafo, is refusing to accept his fate, indicating that it would all be known after the last round of matches.

Speaking to the media after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Ac­cra Great Olympics on Sunday at Sogakope, Coach Eduafo indicat­ed that his side was still in conten­tion and remain very competitive to avoid the drop.

He said “Until we finish the last game, we still hope that we can do something about our situation. We are waiting until we finish the last game of the season to know where we are.

“After that we can conclude whether we have been able to survive or not but once we are still in the race, I just cannot conclude at the moment.

Despite losing to fellow relega­tion threatened rivals, Olympics, Coach Eduafo said it was a good game he side played, but paid dearly for the few errors they committed.

“They capitalised on the mis­takes and scored two goals. It is part of football. Football is full of mistakes and once you make a mistake and your opponent cap­italises on it, you are going to go down. It’s one of those things that happen in football.

Commenting on their next game against Asante Kotoko, Coach Eduafo said “We have lost. We are now going to prepare and then we face Asante Kotoko.”

Sunday’s loss of Royals was their 19th of the season from 30 matches. They have six wins and five draws.

