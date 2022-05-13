GAHA League: Air Force, Police, Navy win



Defending Greater Accra Handball Association (GAHA) league champions, Air Force began the defence of the title on a winning note, beating Legonite 48-23 at the Legon courts over the weekend.

Air Force led their host at the break with some inter-positional play which left their younger opponents chasing shadows.

The host came in strongly in the second half but remained second fiddle to their guests.



Ghana Police defeated El-Wak Wings 39-24 in their game played at the Burma Camp Handball Courts while Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) accounted for University of Ghana 42-33 at the Legon Courts.

Ghana Navy beat Kasland 35-21 while Ghana Prisons edged out Kaneshie 36-23 at the Prisons Handball Court.



In the female category, Fire Service beat University of Ghana 25-15 with Ghana Navy defeating Kasland 31-12.



The games involving Cantonment Youth versus Ghana Army in both male and female categories were rained off.

Week two would see Ghana Prisons host Cantonment Youth in both male and female divisions.

Elsewhere, Ghana Navy will face Police in both divisions while Ghana Army faces Fire Service with Kasland coming up against Ghana Air Force.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY