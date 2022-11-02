FA boss Pres lauds government for support

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Simeon-Okraku has lauded government for its continuous support regarding financing of the national teams.

“Our journey has been helped massively by the political leadership of this country and was important we give the government that recognition,’’ he said at the ‘Dinner with Legends’ event at East Legon on Saturday.

‘’We all know that the Football Association cannot afford to fully finance activities of the 12 national teams but in every tournament, Ghana has been present and Ghana has participated, and this is because the political leadership of our country have been very, very supportive.’’

“From the President of the land, our sector Minister, Mustapha Ussif and everybody in government who believes or who have the belief that football has a big role to play in the socioeconomic development of our country,” he added. –GFA